Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in August

Mosenergo Pao (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Mosenergo Pao has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosenergo Pao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

