Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $33,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

