Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.56.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $247.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.30. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,668,710.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock worth $29,690,615 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

