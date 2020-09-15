Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

