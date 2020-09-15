MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.12.

In other MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,000 shares of company stock worth $81,770. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

