MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE:MGM opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

