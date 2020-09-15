Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.84 ($11.57).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Monday. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1-year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -94.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.86 and its 200-day moving average is €8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

