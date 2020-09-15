Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.84 ($11.57).

B4B3 opened at €8.90 ($10.47) on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million and a P/E ratio of -94.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.97.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

