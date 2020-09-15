Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.69 ($133.76).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €123.15 ($144.88) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.31.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

