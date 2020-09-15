MEI Pharma Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 103.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

