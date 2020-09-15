Megacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $213,212.79 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00456358 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,120,804 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

