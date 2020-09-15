MEDNAX Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

MEDNAX stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $71,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 89.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

