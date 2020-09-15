Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

MPW stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 473,302 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.