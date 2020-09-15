Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,229.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,597.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

