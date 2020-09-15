Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

MTDR stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $996.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 282,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 204,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

