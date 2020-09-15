Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at SVB Leerink

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 279.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 160,108 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

