Marathon Capital Management Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,229.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,597.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

