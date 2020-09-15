Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $8.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.30 to $8.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.