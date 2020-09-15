Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 25,082 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.