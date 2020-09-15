Level01 (LVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $142,767.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Level01 has a market cap of $22.21 million and approximately $142,767.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Level01 has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

