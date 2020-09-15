Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

