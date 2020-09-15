Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 23,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 204,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91,479 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $170.51. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

