Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Nutrien stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

