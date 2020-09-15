Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $304,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE CARR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

