Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.