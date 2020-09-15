Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

