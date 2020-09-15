Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.