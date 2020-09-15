Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Capitalization of $173,102.98

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $173,102.98 and approximately $53.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

