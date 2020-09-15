Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) & HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Critical Comparison

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

50.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.63%. Leisure Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -523.34% -17.58% Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48%

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats HL Acquisitions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.