Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1065 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

