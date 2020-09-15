Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPI. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $63.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

