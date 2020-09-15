Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

