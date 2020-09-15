KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEC. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.76. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,947,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,651,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

