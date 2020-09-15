Kevin John Ross Sells 90,500 Shares of Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Stock

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 90,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,407,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$703,681.50.

Shares of ORG opened at C$0.52 on Tuesday. Orca Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orca Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

