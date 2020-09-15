Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 240.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kellogg by 59.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 93,553 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

