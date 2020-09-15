Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $128.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,792.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,653,268 shares of company stock valued at $134,486,722 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 320,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 296,409 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.