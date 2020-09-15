Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 187,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

