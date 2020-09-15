JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Target Price to GBX 130

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TW. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.71 ($2.22).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 110.65 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.82.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

