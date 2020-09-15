JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,210

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,830 ($36.98) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.36)) on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,792.79 ($36.49).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,492 ($32.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,540.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,327.37. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £1,747,200 ($2,283,026.26).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.