JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of JST stock opened at €33.05 ($38.88) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.38. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $492.45 million and a PE ratio of 45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

