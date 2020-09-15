Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 5.74% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

