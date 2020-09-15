Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

