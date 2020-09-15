Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get NTT DATA CORP/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NTDTY opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.