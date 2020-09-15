Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About NTT DATA CORP/ADR
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.