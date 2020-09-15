Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Icon Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Icon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Icon stock opened at $186.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.82. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Icon by 33.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

