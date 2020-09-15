Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,439 ($18.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPK. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Davy Research raised shares of Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442.36 ($18.85).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -952.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06).

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.95). Also, insider Coline McConville bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £695.40 ($908.66). In the last three months, insiders bought 377 shares of company stock worth $427,668.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

