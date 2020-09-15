Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

CRL opened at $220.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

