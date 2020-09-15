Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $5.09 on Friday. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.49.
About S4 Capital
