Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JEF. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

JEF stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $192,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $593,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 192,173 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 210,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

