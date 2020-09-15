Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $176.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $183.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.