Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDS. Truist cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

HDS opened at $40.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

